India vs SA: Gill & Co. on guard as scars of Kiwi drubbing still fresh
Kuldeep Yadav’s spot in limbo as hosts deliberate on fielding three seamers or as many spinners in playing eleven
A two-Test series against an in-form team like South Africa has its perils even at home, and Shubman Gill & Co. are well aware of it. The scars of their shock 3-0 whitewash against the visiting Kiwis last year have not quite healed, and the hosts want to eliminate the chance factor as they brace to take on the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) holders from Friday.
Much as India made short work of the West Indies in a red-ball series last month, Gill conceded that they have a far tougher series ahead. The Eden Gardens wicket is also keeping them guessing about whether to go with three seamers or as many spinners, as the captain stuck to the usual line of taking the final call on the morning of the match.
‘’At this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That’s why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the eleven,’’ Gill said at a media interaction after a prolonged practice session.
Broken down in simpler terms, the demand for an additional seamer may open the doors for Bengal boy Akash Deep, while it could be a fight between spinning allrounder Axar Patel and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in case of a spinning trio.
The dilemma of the Indian think tank is understandable as the Eden wicket has, for quite a few years now, stopped being the traditional slow turner one associates with the sub-continent. There is always something in it for seamers in the first session and again in the post-tea phase, while curator Sujan Mukherjee feels there will be some turn from day three onwards.
A piece of statistic, meanwhile, says seamers have accounted for 75 per cent of wickets in the last four Tests at this venue, making the final call a tricky one for the hosts.
It’s a no-brainer that spin has always been the force behind India’s invincibility at home since 2012, but the left-arm spin of Kiwi Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel created a serious dent in Indians' reputation of being able to play spin.
The well-rounded look of the Proteas’ attack, which boasts a competent spin attack of Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthuswamy along with the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, seems to have planted a seed of doubt in the Indian camp’s mind.
Giving due respect to the WTC champions, Gill said: ‘’We know it won’t be easy for us. There will be difficult moments. But as a team, whenever there are difficult moments, we have handled them very well. And as far as the wicket is concerned, I think it’s a typical Indian wicket. It looks like a good wicket and hopefully, it will be a good match.’’
The fact that the Proteas have been in this part of the world for some time, rallying to draw a two-Test series 1-1 in Pakistan, is expected to boost the confidence of the top order, which has names like keeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, the dreadlocked Tony de Zorzi and captain Bavuma himself.
At a personal level, Gill was candid enough to admit that a turnaround time of barely a week from a T20I series in Australia to a demanding Test series at home is mentally challenging. ‘’The physical challenge can be handled, though there is often a bit of jetlag, but it’s more a mental one,’’ he said.
Incidentally, Gill is one of the few top batters in contemporary cricket who is a regular in all three formats — as captain in Tests and ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy in T20Is. Asked how he is coping with the pressure, he said: ‘’Honestly, I am still trying to figure it out. The challenge is more mental than anything else,’’ he added.
Catch the match
India vs South Africa, First Test
Eden Gardens, 14-18 November
Start: 9.30 am IST onwards