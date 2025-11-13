India vs SA: Gill & Co. on guard as scars of Kiwi drubbing still fresh

A two-Test series against an in-form team like South Africa has its perils even at home, and Shubman Gill & Co. are well aware of it. The scars of their shock 3-0 whitewash against the visiting Kiwis last year have not quite healed, and the hosts want to eliminate the chance factor as they brace to take on the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) holders from Friday.

Much as India made short work of the West Indies in a red-ball series last month, Gill conceded that they have a far tougher series ahead. The Eden Gardens wicket is also keeping them guessing about whether to go with three seamers or as many spinners, as the captain stuck to the usual line of taking the final call on the morning of the match.

‘’At this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That’s why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the eleven,’’ Gill said at a media interaction after a prolonged practice session.

Broken down in simpler terms, the demand for an additional seamer may open the doors for Bengal boy Akash Deep, while it could be a fight between spinning allrounder Axar Patel and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in case of a spinning trio.