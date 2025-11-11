Eden Diary: Long wait for City of Joy to get a Test match

The last time Eden Gardens hosted a Test match was — believe it or not — also in November, but all the way back in 2019. The only survivor from that Pink Ball Test against Bangladesh in the current Indian team which is set to take on South Africa this weekend is Ravindra Jadeja, a relic of an era when the new-ball attack was led by Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

The gap is really stark, given the reputation of a venue which has hosted the maximum number of Test matches on Indian soil during a long period between 1934 and 2019. M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, aka Chepauk in Chennai, and Arjun Jaitley Stadium is jointly second with 35 Tests each.

However, those in the know of the dynamics of allotment of matches by the BCCI are not really surprised as the board had been following a rotation policy to allot their home games on all formats — with venues in B cities turning out to be bigtime beneficiaries in recent years. The unwritten battle for brownie points now is over getting the plum white-ball contests rather than the longer format.

When South Africa last toured India in 2019, the three Tests were played at venues that were each hosting just their second-ever Test matches: Visakhapatnam, Pune and Ranchi. Something which prompted the then captain Virat Kohli to criticise the policy in no uncertain words: ‘’We’ve been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion we should have five Test centres, period,’’ Kohli had said after the conclusion of one of the Tests.