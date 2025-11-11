Ind vs SA: Captain Gill returns to Eden - where it all began for him

The tall figure of Shubman Gill was leaning on the square earmarked for the first Test against South Africa as both teams got down to business at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The rest of the think tank joined in soon and a long, animated conversation began with the curator – leaving no doubt that the pitch will attract a lot of eyeballs over the next few days.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, alongwith with his deputies Sitangshu Kotak and Morne Morkel had made a dash to the venue on Monday evening and was reportedly insistent on seeking more help from the track for his spinners. They were in a huddle with Sujan Mukherjee, the curator and a senior member of the BCCI pitch curators’ committee – and it would be interesting to see the measures taken over the next two days to make the surface drier.

It could be well be a double-edged sword for India about what they wish for as the Proteas have enough quality in their spin department to complement the firepower in a pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada. The experienced Keshav Maharaj leads their three-pronged spin attack alongwith Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthuswamy, the Indian origin bowler who emerged as Player of the Series in the last 1-1 drawn Test series against Pakistan. Not to speak of the damage Mitchell Santner of New Zealand had inflicted on the hosts with a 37-wicket haul from three Tests last year.