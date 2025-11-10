Test series: Enter Temba Bavuma, the Proteas leader with new-found respect
India, South Africa squads troop into Kolkata as first Test begins at the Eden on Friday
There is no doubt that Temba Bavuma, the Test captain of South Africa, is viewed with a greater degree of respect by the cricketing community these days. Far from being viewed as a choice through racial quota, the 35-year-old is now the epitome of ‘hope’ or ‘trust’ – as his name means in his native Nguni language – after he led the Proteas to a shock win over reigning champions Australia in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.
The onus is now on them to mount a strong title defence as after a drawn away two-Test series against Pakistan, South Africa are now fifth in the table – but it’s still early days. Bavuma, who was the last member of the squad to report to Kolkata on Monday morning, knows that his team has their task cut out to buck history against India at their backyard in another short series.
The first Test runs at the Eden Gardens from 14-18 November and second at Guwahati in Assam, which will host it’s first-ever Test from 22-26 November. The two-Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five T20 Internationals.
Bavuma, who missed the Pakistan series due to a calf strain, was a part of the South Africa A team to get some game time in their official Test against India A in Bengaluru. Playing under Marques Ackerman in the A side, Bavuma was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings but made a determined 101-ball 59 in the second to help his team clinch a five-wicket win in the second and final match of the series on Sunday.
The first batch of the South African contingent, including head coach Shukri Conrad, pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, along with the players who featured in the white-ball series in Pakistan had arrived earlier on Sunday morning. The likes of captain Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and head coach Gautam Gambhir had arrived directly from their white ball series in Australia last night while the rest of the squad will assemble during the day - with practice scheduled for both from Tuesday.
The last year and-a-half had seen a welcome consistency on part of South African teams across formats – though they tasted more heartbreaks than success in the final hurdle. Back in June 2024, white ball captain Aiden Markram cut a forlorn figure when after making it to their first-ever T20 World Cup final, they lost to India by an agonising nine runs.
However, they more than made up for it when around the same time this year – Markram was in limelight with a matchwinning century for the ages while Kagiso Rabada’s 10-wicket haul helped them stun a somewhat complacent Pat Cummins & Co at the Lord’s. Lady luck finally smiled on the team, historically branded as chokers, and Bavuma summed up the bigger picture: ‘’I know we are a divided country but it's moments like these that unite us. There were doubters about the route we took.’’
The captain had also played his part in the historic win with a defiant 66 off 134 balls and a 147-run stand with Markram. Bavuma will need to show the same patience and resilience at the number four position over the next fortnight as they are known for their weakness against India’s quality spinners – especially the wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav.
Proud of team: Laura
Last week, glory beckoned for their women’s team as well but they came short against a resurgent Harmanpreet Kaur & Co after both sides made the final in Navi Mymbai. The South African women showed enourmous character in the ICC Women’s World Cup where after being bowled out for double figure totals against England and Australia, they clawed back to make the final.
“I could not be prouder of this team for the campaign we had,” said captain Laura Wolvaardt, topscorer in the tournament with 500-plus runs. “[We played] brilliant cricket throughout but [were] outplayed today [by India]. [It is] unfortunate to be on the losing side but we will definitely grow from this.”
There are hence exciting times for South African cricket – and it will be interesting to see if they can hold their own at a historic venue where the Proteas ended their international sporting exile back in 1991.
