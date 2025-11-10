Test series: Enter Temba Bavuma, the Proteas leader with new-found respect

There is no doubt that Temba Bavuma, the Test captain of South Africa, is viewed with a greater degree of respect by the cricketing community these days. Far from being viewed as a choice through racial quota, the 35-year-old is now the epitome of ‘hope’ or ‘trust’ – as his name means in his native Nguni language – after he led the Proteas to a shock win over reigning champions Australia in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.

The onus is now on them to mount a strong title defence as after a drawn away two-Test series against Pakistan, South Africa are now fifth in the table – but it’s still early days. Bavuma, who was the last member of the squad to report to Kolkata on Monday morning, knows that his team has their task cut out to buck history against India at their backyard in another short series.

The first Test runs at the Eden Gardens from 14-18 November and second at Guwahati in Assam, which will host it’s first-ever Test from 22-26 November. The two-Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series and five T20 Internationals.