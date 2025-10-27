Proteas bank on spin power as they name Test squad for India series

South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, will be banking on spin in equal measure with pace in their upcoming highly billed two-Test series against India next month. Three frontline spinners figure in the 15-member squad as captain Temba Bavuma returns to lead the squad after missing out on the Pakistan series.

Senior left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will be leading the attack, which also consists of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, the later being the Player of the Series in the recent 1-1 draw against Pakistan. Temba Bavuma, who missed the Pakistan series with Aidan Markram filling in, will be back as the skipper.

Speaking after levelling the series in Rawalpindi in style, Markram said: ‘’After the first Test, we were put under pressure and the guys have put their hands up and excelled. Plenty of lessons to be learnt. We are a work in progress as we head to India.’’

Speaking about the squad, Head Coach Shukri Conrad said: “We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series. We are anticipating a similar challenge in India and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.