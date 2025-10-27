Proteas bank on spin power as they name Test squad for India series
Temba Bavuma back as captain as first Test starts in Kolkata on 14 November
South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, will be banking on spin in equal measure with pace in their upcoming highly billed two-Test series against India next month. Three frontline spinners figure in the 15-member squad as captain Temba Bavuma returns to lead the squad after missing out on the Pakistan series.
Senior left arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will be leading the attack, which also consists of Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, the later being the Player of the Series in the recent 1-1 draw against Pakistan. Temba Bavuma, who missed the Pakistan series with Aidan Markram filling in, will be back as the skipper.
Speaking after levelling the series in Rawalpindi in style, Markram said: ‘’After the first Test, we were put under pressure and the guys have put their hands up and excelled. Plenty of lessons to be learnt. We are a work in progress as we head to India.’’
Speaking about the squad, Head Coach Shukri Conrad said: “We’ve kept the bulk of the squad that competed in the two-match series against Pakistan. Those players showed real character and fought hard to come from behind and draw that series. We are anticipating a similar challenge in India and many of the players who stood up in those conditions will once again be key for us.
“Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.” The Proteas have two tour games lined up against India A, to be led by Rishabh Pant who is coming out of a foot injury, with the first one starting at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on 30 November. The first Test will be held in Kolkata on 14-18 November and the second one in Guwahati from 22-26 November.
Tony de Zorzi was South Africa’s standout batter in the Pakistan series with 175 runs across four innings, including a splendid 104 in the first innings of the first Test. He followed that up with another 55-run knock in the second Test that paved the way to a Proteas win.
While de Zorzi impressed with the bat, spinner Harmer took the spotlight with the ball, scalping 13 wickets across the series. He played a pivotal role in bundling out Pakistan for 138 in the second Test that set up a 68-run target for the Proteas, which they chased down comfortably.
Squad for India tour: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.
