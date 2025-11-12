Ind vs SA: Jurel, too good to ignore, set to bat alongside Pant

The first impressions about Dhruv Jurel on the international arena — ever since he made his Test debut against England last year at home owing to Rishabh Pant’s injury — have been too good to ignore. After alternately sitting in the dugout for long stretches and playing stand-in keeper for Pant, the 24-year-old seems close to cracking the code in the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens from Friday, 14 November.

India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate was rather unequivocal during his interaction with the media on Wednesday. “I don’t think you can leave him (Jurel) out for this Test, is the short answer,” the Dutchman said on the possibility of Jurel and Pant playing together for the first time.

If there was any dilemma in the Indian think tank about fielding Jurel purely as a batter, the Uttar Pradesh man sealed the deal with back-to-back centuries for India A in the unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru. Incidentally, he had scored his debut Test century against the West Indies in Ahmedabad only last month.

If the think tank was also traditionally averse to offering a peek into the playing eleven, Ten Doeschate sounded far from it: “Given the way Dhruv’s gone in the last six months, scoring two hundreds in Bangalore last week, he’s certain to play this week. I don’t think you can leave him out of this Test. Someone will have to miss out. I’ll be surprised if we don’t see Dhruv and Rishabh play together.”