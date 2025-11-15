India vs SA: Wicket plays spoilsport as hosts sense victory after second day

An official count from Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) put the Eden Gardens attendance at 41,000-plus on Saturday afternoon. However, just as the crowd was warming up for a good contest at hand – a treacherous wicket and spinners of both sides combined to ensure there would be hardly any action left on the third day on Sunday.

It’s now India’s margin of win that remains to be decided while the statisticians can work overtime to find when was the last time the Eden wicket offered such variable bounce to make survival at the crease such a major challenge. The last Test here against Bangladesh, the pink ball affair in 2019, ended in a big win for India in less than three days – but the exaggerated seam movement of the lacquered ball was deemed as the villain on that occasion.

The biggest sub-plot in the run-up to the match was about the nature of the wicket, with the curator promising that there would be something in it for the batters while spinners will start getting some purchase from the second day onwards. What transpired was a different story with cracks and an unpredictable bounce making survival difficult for batters of both teams and as many as 15 wickets fell during the day.