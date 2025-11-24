Second Test: India's aura at home fading as another defeat looms

India’s aura of invincibility at home is waning, for sure. If the 3-0 whitewash by the Kiwis last year despite a much hyped batting line-up showed the first signals, a relatively inexperienced team is now struggling to find its feet as another series defeat looms large against the Proteas after the third day’s play in Guwahati.

And yes, the Men in Blue have to only blame themselves for the mess they find themselves in. It was on Sunday that Kuldeep Yadav said the pitch was like a ‘road’ after the Indian spinners failed to make a mark against the South African lower order. Little did he know that his batters would fail to play the staying game on a Test wicket as good as any — coming up short against the lanky Marco Jansen, who wrecked the middle order to finish with a sensational six for 48.

It’s difficult to point a finger at any batter in particular, but it’s time stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant be held accountable. Poised critically at 102 for four at the break, one had banked on Pant to take the fight to the opponents’ camp but Jansen outwitted him with length as Pant took his bottom hand off for a casual one-handed slap and was caught behind.

If Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘stupid, stupid, stupid’ comment in Australia about one of Pant's more outrageous shots still rings in our ears, it was no different this time. with TV pundit and former SA pacer Dale Steyn calling it a "brainfade shot".