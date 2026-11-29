The incident occurred during the opening session on Day 3 when New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson struck Akash Deep on the helmet twice in the same over with bouncers. After an on-field assessment, the Indian pacer continued batting and scored 29 runs before being dismissed by Nathan Smith.

However, after India's first innings ended at 246, conceding a 110-run lead to New Zealand, Akash Deep developed delayed concussion symptoms and was ruled out of the match.

India opted for Krishna instead of Mohammed Siraj, who would have been a like-for-like replacement. Krishna had taken three wickets in the drawn series opener at Basin Reserve in Wellington before making way for debutant Gurnoor Brar in Christchurch.

Akash Deep's absence is a setback for India, particularly after his impressive bowling performance of 5/99 in the match.

Earlier on Day 3, India staged a spirited recovery after resuming at 116/6 and slipping to 117/7. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel led the fightback with a counter-attacking 88, narrowly missing out on a third Test century.

Jurel shared a crucial 46-run stand for the eighth wicket with Akash Deep before adding 64 runs for the ninth wicket with debutant Gurnoor Brar, who contributed 10 runs. Jurel was eventually caught behind off Jamieson in the second session, 12 runs short of his century.

With IANS inputs