Akash Deep took 5 for 99 on day two of the Christchurch Test, becoming the fifth Indian seamer to claim a Test five-for in New Zealand.

The Bengal pacer has eight wickets in two Tests on his return to international cricket after a lengthy lay-off with a lower-back injury.

Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla credited Akash’s discipline and ability to bowl close to the stumps, while former selector Ranadeb Bose praised his rehabilitation and backed him for a regular place in India’s home Test side.

A five for 99 by Akash Deep, only the fifth Indian seamer to do so in New Zealand, was easily the only silver lining for India on second day of the Christchurch Test as they find themselves pushed to a corner. It was the second fifer for the seamer from Bengal in a short career – the first being a six for 99 in a winning cause at Edgbaston last year where he ended with a 10-wicket haul in the match.

At a time when the combination of the Indian pace quartet has been a subject of intense scrutiny with Mohammed Siraj, the highest wicket-taker for the country in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle not getting a nod in the playing XI for the second Test in a row, ‘Deep’ has acquitted himself creditably with pace, movement off the seam and a clever line in both Tests. The 29-year-old now has eight wickets from two Tests so far with another opportunity to bowl still there.

It was no mean task for the fast bowler, who was coming back to international cricket after quite a while – out in the cold after aggravating a lower back injury during the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Jammu & Kashmir last March. The seven-nine months of agony he endured this year, undergoing rehabilitation and a strengthening regimen at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where he often had Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for company, were particularly difficult.

The unassuming character from Sasaram in Bihar, a place not really known for its cricketing culture, hence becomes the fifth Indian pacer to achieve the feat after Madan Lal, Javagal Srinath, Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan. The last-named holds the record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, having picked up four five-wicket hauls in seven Tests.