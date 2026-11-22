The Basin Reserve pitch, which initially offered assistance to the fast bowlers, gradually turned into a batting-friendly surface. With little movement in the air or off the pitch, New Zealand faced a challenging but not impossible task of saving the Test.

Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough in the second innings, as Latham edged a delivery he initially appeared ready to leave, with Pant completing the catch behind the stumps.

First-innings centurion Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 21, while Devon Conway was batting on 12 at tea after surviving a Decision Review System (DRS) appeal from India.

With the pitch offering limited assistance to the bowlers, India's other fast bowlers will need to produce something special to put New Zealand under pressure.

Earlier, Pant continued his aggressive approach after receiving valuable support from Anshul Kamboj, who scored 38 off 41 balls. The pair added 68 runs quickly, frustrating the New Zealand bowling attack.

Pant struck six sixes, four of them coming on the fourth day. One of his most remarkable shots was a powerful hit over long-on off Kyle Jamieson that landed in the adjacent car park at the Basin Reserve.

He also entertained the crowd with a reverse sweep for four against Glenn Phillips before reaching his ninth Test century with a straight six. Pant followed it up with another maximum over extra cover off Phillips.

At lunch, Pant had already struck 10 boundaries and six sixes before eventually departing for 128.

Dhruv Jurel also contributed significantly, scoring a rapid 78 off 79 deliveries. He shared a 75-run partnership with Pant, further extending India's advantage.

Following Jurel's dismissal by stumping, India declared their innings at 720 for nine, placing New Zealand under enormous pressure and leaving themselves firmly in control of the Test.

With agency inputs