Pant’s record-breaking century powers India to 720 as New Zealand lose Latham
India secure a massive 352-run first-innings lead, with Dhruv Jurel (78) and Anshul Kamboj (38) providing valuable support
Rishabh Pant’s explosive 128 powered India to 720 for nine, their highest-ever Test total in New Zealand
India secured a massive 352-run first-innings lead, with Dhruv Jurel (78) and Anshul Kamboj (38) providing valuable support
Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Tom Latham again as New Zealand reached 33 for one at tea on Day Four
Jasprit Bumrah struck again to dismiss New Zealand captain Tom Latham for the second time in the match, leaving the hosts struggling at 33 for one at tea on Day Four after India declared their first innings at a commanding 720 for nine.
Rishabh Pant led India's batting dominance with a brilliant 128 off 153 deliveries, becoming the sixth Indian batter to score a Test century in each of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He also became the first Asian wicketkeeper to achieve the milestone.
Pant's innings helped India establish a massive 352-run first-innings lead. India's total of 720 for nine also became the highest team score on New Zealand soil.
The Basin Reserve pitch, which initially offered assistance to the fast bowlers, gradually turned into a batting-friendly surface. With little movement in the air or off the pitch, New Zealand faced a challenging but not impossible task of saving the Test.
Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough in the second innings, as Latham edged a delivery he initially appeared ready to leave, with Pant completing the catch behind the stumps.
First-innings centurion Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 21, while Devon Conway was batting on 12 at tea after surviving a Decision Review System (DRS) appeal from India.
With the pitch offering limited assistance to the bowlers, India's other fast bowlers will need to produce something special to put New Zealand under pressure.
Earlier, Pant continued his aggressive approach after receiving valuable support from Anshul Kamboj, who scored 38 off 41 balls. The pair added 68 runs quickly, frustrating the New Zealand bowling attack.
Pant struck six sixes, four of them coming on the fourth day. One of his most remarkable shots was a powerful hit over long-on off Kyle Jamieson that landed in the adjacent car park at the Basin Reserve.
He also entertained the crowd with a reverse sweep for four against Glenn Phillips before reaching his ninth Test century with a straight six. Pant followed it up with another maximum over extra cover off Phillips.
At lunch, Pant had already struck 10 boundaries and six sixes before eventually departing for 128.
Dhruv Jurel also contributed significantly, scoring a rapid 78 off 79 deliveries. He shared a 75-run partnership with Pant, further extending India's advantage.
Following Jurel's dismissal by stumping, India declared their innings at 720 for nine, placing New Zealand under enormous pressure and leaving themselves firmly in control of the Test.
With agency inputs