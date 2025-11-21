2nd Test: Pant, the accidental captain, does not want his men to overthink

While Pant has been no stranger to national captaincy, having led in T20Is and been a leader of at least two IPL franchises, managing the expectations as India captain in a Test match is a different ballgame. The curiosity over who will bat at number four in place of Gill is an overriding one while it will be also interesting to watch his approach as a skipper - as the 28-year-old is still a work in progress on this front.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pant said he wanted to be a mix of the conventional and outside the box in his approach to leadership. “I want to be someone who gives that freedom. I want the players to learn and make the right decision for the team eventually,” said Pant.

“I feel in red-ball cricket, because it goes longer period of time, you know, small tactical changes you can overcome because it gives you time in the game. But at the same time, you have to keep your emotions in check and don’t let the game drift away from you for too long. You try to be as close to the game during the pressure situation. That’s the idea,” said Pant, who has happy memories of the Barsapara Stadium where international cricket shifted since it’s inauguration in 2017. This is the venue where Pant made his ODI debut as a 20-year-old in 2018 and now gets a chance to show that he has come of age as a leader.

Despite Gill becoming a doubtful starter for the second Test at the beginning of this week itself, Gautam Gambhir & Co betrayed a stubbornness in not sending a SoS for a right handed batter – with decent options available an in-form Karun Nair or the neglected Sarfaraz Khan as a case of horses for courses. All they did was calling back seaming allrounder Nitish Reddy from his India A duties as given the binding of grass on this track, he is all set to get a look-in at the playing XI as the third seamer alongwith Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.