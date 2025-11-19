Ind vs SA Tests: All eyes on Barsapara track as Assam braces for red-letter day

The spotlight shifted to Barsapara Stadium on the outskirts of Guwahati as both the India and South African squads touched down on Wednesday afternoon for the second and final Test from Saturday. It’s a historic occasion for Assam as it becomes the first venue in the North-East to be hosting a Test match, but Gautam Gambhir & Co. will have other pressing things in mind after their humiliating loss inside three days at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

‘’Come Saturday, it will be a red letter day for us. There is a fair amount of enthusiasm among the local people as they have been only used to the experience of IPL games or white-ball cricket, while the last ICC Women’s World Cup also had a lot of curiosity value. It’s time for the real thing now,’’ said Rajendra Singh, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) joint-secretary and a noted former cricketer of the state.

It’s a no-brainer that Guwahati has earned pride of place thanks to the growing clout of the state in the BCCI and the presence of Devojit Saikia — the new secretary — but now it’s ACA’s turn to see that things are conducted smoothly over the next week or so. The state of the wicket is a contentious issue, but the ACA official says they are making all efforts to ensure the wicket doesn’t crumble in the early days.