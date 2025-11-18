Tests vs SA: How a Indian hand helped Simon Harmer rediscover his art

The focus will return to Simon Harmer, Player of the Match at Eden Gardens, when the Proteas get down to action at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati for the second Test this weekend. The 37-year-old offspinner has turned out to be the secret ace up their sleeves after Keshav Maharaj played the role of their lead spinner all these years.

An eight-wicket haul for 51 runs from both innings made him an unanimous candidate for Player of the Match on Indian soil—stealing the thunder from bigger names of his ilk like Maharaj, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel or the gifted Kuldeep Yadav. It came on the back of a six for 50 in the second Test in Pakistan where South Africa bounced back to level the series 1-1 and the self belief it gave them for the India tour was there for all to see.

It was after second day’s play at the Eden when Harmer spoke as the top performer for the visitors after his four for 30 went a long way in keeping India’s first innings lead to barely 30 runs. Despite them grovelling at 93 for seven and India sensing a victory inside three days, Harmer’s words turned prophetic: ‘’It could be a different story tomorrow. I am looking at a situation that we score 150 tomorrow and then India be all out for 80.’’