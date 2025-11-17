Tests vs SA: Why are Indian batters forgetting to play spin?

The sense of shock has still not subsided more than 24 hours after South Africa pulled the rug from beneath India’s feet, handing the latter a 30-run defeat at the fortress of Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The meek, unplanned chase which saw the hosts capitulate for 93 all out raked up the nightmare of 1997 at Barbados, where Sachin Tendulkar & Co. collapsed to 81 all out against the West Indies, chasing a paltry 120.

While the team management (read head coach Gautam Gambhir) is being torn apart for insisting on a bone-dry surface which made for unpredictable and tricky bounce, the serious question now is: how is India, which produced such great players of spin in the past, coming a cropper against overseas spinners? If it was the Mitchell Santner-Ajaz Patel duo for the Kiwis last year, the unheralded Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj gave India hell on a third-day wicket at Eden.

‘’The result here may encourage the Proteas to field a third spinner in Senuran Muthuswamy in Guwahati. Down 1-0 in a short series, India will be under pressure there as Shubman Gill — the only other guy in this line-up apart from K.L. Rahul who can hold things together — seems doubtful,’’ said Ashok Malhotra, former Test veteran and acknowledged as one of the finest players of spin bowling.