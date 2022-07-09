50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough; takes a lot out of you: Manjrekar on Pandya

Post the conclusion of T20Is, Pandya will be seen in the ODI series against England, where he is expected to make a comeback in the format after last featuring against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes playing 50-overs cricket will be tough for Pandya as it takes a lot out of an all-rounder.



"There I am worried (on Pandya). I am not sure it's a great call but I don't think he is making the trip to West Indies, if I remember, for the one-dayers. 50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough, it really takes a lot out of you."



"You are bowling 10 overs in just about three-and-a-half hours which is a lot. Plus, if you are batting towards the end and stay not out while batting first and then come in and bowl those 10 overs, it is physically very draining," said Manjrekar on Sports18.