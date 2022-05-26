IPL 2022: What Rajat Patidar did was very, very special, says Virat Kohli on RCB's unlikely hero

Lucknow came close to chasing 208 but when KL Rahul fell in the 19th over to pacer Josh Hazlewood, the fate of the match was sealed effectively in Bangalore's favour. "During the chase, I felt if KL Rahul played till the end, then the match could be gone out of the hand. I was thinking that no matter what happens, someone get KL Rahul out so that we can come on top," stated Patidar.



Echoing the same sentiment as Patidar's, Kohli added, "At the end, there were a few tense moments. Obviously, it was a big game, but I think our bowlers held their nerve very well. Waniya (Hasaranga) how he bowled through his middle overs was outstanding. Josh (Hazlewood) bowling that important over in the end, and getting two wickets for us was crucial. Harshal was unbelievable while Siraj with the new ball was great and Shahbaz bowled his four overs well."



Now with the Kolkata leg of playoffs over, Bangalore will travel to Ahmedabad to take on Rajasthan in Qualifier 2 on Friday, where the winner of the match will face Gujarat Titans in the title clash at the same venue on Sunday.



"We were really happy that we got across the line. The best thing is we have one day and then we play again the day after tomorrow. Absolutely cannot wait to get to Ahmedabad and take the field again. We are just so excited and happy with how things have gone. We just want to go further in this tournament. Hopefully two more good games and then we all can celebrate," concluded Kohli.