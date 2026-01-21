Abhishek Bachchan co-owner as first European T20 league is set to take off

The upcoming T20 World Cup will have two qualifiers from Europe: Netherlands, debutants Italy, Ireland and powerhouse England in the fray. However, the football-crazy continent with 34 member nations is set to take a giant leap for a cricketing footprint there with the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) from August.

Scheduled to begin on 26 August, the six-team tournament will be the first-ever franchise league there and aims to bring quality cricket to a region long viewed as the sport's final frontier. Bollywood actor and sports entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan has come on board as co-owner of the league, adding glamour quotient to a project already backed by some of the biggest names in international cricket. Steve Waugh, the former Australian captain, allrounder Glenn Maxwell and former New Zealand internationals Nathan McCullum and Kyle Mills are owners of three of the city-based franchises.

The ETPL, according to media reports, is looking to raise $20 million and are in talks with private equity funds and high net worth individuals for the ambitious project where each team has to pay a franchise fee of $ 1.5 million. A gala launch in Sydney announced that three of the franchises have been already sold: Amsterdam led by a consortium of Waugh, Jamie Dwyer and Tim Thomas; Edinburgh (McCullum, Mills) and Belfast (Maxwell, Rohan Lund). There is also a window for strategic partners while unconfirmed reports say Reliance Industries (RIL) are also expected to pick up one of the teams.