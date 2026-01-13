Exclusive: Split season for IPL very much on the radar, Dhumal says

There is a surfeit of T20 cricket waiting to be unleashed for cricket fans around the world from February – first with the T20 World Cup from 7 February to 8 March with the IPL following it from 26 March to 31 May. The proximity of the two marquee events raise a question about a possible cricket fatigue during the two-month long IPL, but it’s head honcho Arun Dhumal is not unduly perturbed.

The IPL chairman, whose tenure has seen a number of key rule changes like the impact players or a cap on foreign players’ fees, feels the schedule is something beyond their control. ‘’The IPL has a fixed window from the ICC so that players from most countries can participate in it. The league follows the World T20 alright but given the competition level in IPL where there are no easy matches, we are not worried about the IPL losing on audience or eyeballs,’’ said Dhumal.

Speaking to National Herald in a telephonic interview, Dhumal said that the IPL has evolved in it’s own way to be able to create a loyal audience – irrespective of the proliferation of other leagues and the PSL’s (Pakistan Super League) growth and now it partly overlapping with IPL fixtures. The next target before the IPL, hence, is to increase the number of matches from existing 74 to 94 games by 2028 when the next media rights cycle kicks in.