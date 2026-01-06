What makes Abhishek Nayar a head coach of both WPL, IPL teams?

When Abhishek Nayar settles down in the dugout for his team UP Warriorz’ opening game in the upcoming edition of WPL on Saturday, it will be a ‘first’ in top flight franchise cricket in India. The former Mumbai and India allrounder is the first example of holding a head coach’s position simultaneously in a WPL and IPL team (Kolkata Knight Riders).

“I am quite excited about challenging myself as a coach. I have always believed in getting out of one’s comfort zone. When I work with players, I try to do that with them and I think this is one step in that direction,’’ Nayar said in an interview after the Warriorz turned the biggest spender in the WPL auction last November for the 2026 season. The Warriorz management had announced him as the head coach last July while in October, KKR confirmed him as the head coach in place of Chandrakant Pandit.

The wheel has hence come a full circle for the soft-spoken 42-year-old, who was unceremoniously removed as an assistant coach of the Indian team after barely eight months in office from July 2024 to last March. While Gautam Gambhir’s recommendation had bagged the job for him, thanks to their KKR connection, there have been a number of theories about his hasty exit – the most credible one of him being the scapegoat in view of the Indian batting unit’s failure in the last Test series Down Under.