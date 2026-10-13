Abhishek Porel: Road to redemption a tough one despite Ranji century on bail

The Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) academy ground in Kalyani, near Kolkata, witnessed an emotional moment on Monday when Abishek Porel, the wicketkeeper-batter who regularly features for Delhi Capitals, broke down after scoring a patient century in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener. The innings appeared to be an emotional release for the 24-year-old, who was playing his first match after being released on bail following his arrest in an alleged rape case.

Porel was released on bail on September 18 after spending over a month in judicial custody following allegations by a medical student from Karnataka. She reportedly alleged that they had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to marry. The case also involves allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, in addition to rape.

“I didn’t want to cry; it came automatically,” Porel told regional media after remaining unbeaten on 114 overnight against Delhi. “My celebration was a statement that I don’t want to say anything. I just want to play cricket. I want to answer everyone through cricket,” said the cricketer, who has been part of India A squads in recent years. He went on to score a valuable 149 off 228 balls on Tuesday.