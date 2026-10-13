Abhishek Porel: Road to redemption a tough one despite Ranji century on bail
I want to answer everyone through cricket, says young Delhi Capitals keeper-batter
The Cricket Association of Bengal’s (CAB) academy ground in Kalyani, near Kolkata, witnessed an emotional moment on Monday when Abishek Porel, the wicketkeeper-batter who regularly features for Delhi Capitals, broke down after scoring a patient century in Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener. The innings appeared to be an emotional release for the 24-year-old, who was playing his first match after being released on bail following his arrest in an alleged rape case.
Porel was released on bail on September 18 after spending over a month in judicial custody following allegations by a medical student from Karnataka. She reportedly alleged that they had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years and had planned to marry. The case also involves allegations of criminal intimidation and other offences, in addition to rape.
“I didn’t want to cry; it came automatically,” Porel told regional media after remaining unbeaten on 114 overnight against Delhi. “My celebration was a statement that I don’t want to say anything. I just want to play cricket. I want to answer everyone through cricket,” said the cricketer, who has been part of India A squads in recent years. He went on to score a valuable 149 off 228 balls on Tuesday.
A tinge of regret was evident in his voice as he reflected on his time in custody. “I have seen how to survive in a different world, a different universe (jail custody). I have taken a lot of positive things from there, which have made me mentally tougher. Each day, each minute, each second, the way I spent them constantly reminded me while batting that I won't answer with my mouth; I will answer with my bat,” he added.
The road to redemption may have just begun for Porel, but he could face a prolonged battle to rebuild his public image. While only time will reveal the outcome of the legal proceedings, similar cases involving IPL cricketers, including Yash Dayal, a left-arm pacer associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam, have raised broader questions about the conduct and accountability of professional players amid fame and financial success.
Yash Dayal, who was called up to India’s Test squad but is yet to make his international debut, faced legal complications last year after two FIRs were filed against him in separate states. He was reportedly suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and missed the entire IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
In July 2025, a woman in Ghaziabad filed a complaint at Indirapuram police station alleging mental, physical and financial exploitation during a five year relationship under a false promise of marriage. Dayal was charged under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita though the Allahabad High Court later granted a stay on his arrest. A second case was registered the same month in Jaipur when an aspiring cricketer alleged that Dayal repeatedly assaulted her over a two-year period under the guise of offering career guidance.
The player was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PSCO) Act alongside rape charges as the girl was a minor when the incident happened.
In November 2025, Delhi Capitals allrounder Vipraj Nigam was embroiled in a complex legal battle involving cross complaints. The cricketer filed an FIR at Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, claiming that a woman had been harassing and blackmailing his family for few months.
Hopefully, there is a lesson in all these precedents for the youngsters who keep hitting paydirt in the IPL!