Abhishek’s 30-ball ton lights up dead rubber as India seal series sweep

Abhishek Sharma smashes a 30-ball century as India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs to sweep the T20I series 3-0

India post 221/7, with Abhishek scoring 108 off 34 balls and Sanju Samson adding 50

Afghanistan collapse for 94 in 14.1 overs as Nitish Reddy takes three wickets; both teams now head to the Asian Games

Abhishek Sharma turned a dead rubber into a spectacle, smashing a breathtaking 30-ball century as India stormed to a 127-run victory over Afghanistan in the third and final T20I on Thursday to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Sent in to bat after Afghanistan opted to field, India rode on Abhishek’s astonishing 108 off just 34 balls, including 11 sixes, to post 221 for seven. Afghanistan’s batting woes continued in the chase as they were bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

The two teams now head to the Asian Games.

Abhishek’s assault began almost immediately, as he tore into both Afghanistan’s pace attack and spinners. Azmat Omarzai conceded 17 runs in the second over, while Fazalhaq Farooqi went for 23 in the third. Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran’s decision to introduce spin early in the powerplay also failed to halt the onslaught.

India raced to 100 without loss in the first six overs — their highest powerplay total in T20 cricket. Abhishek reached his half-century in just 16 balls before completing his century in the ninth over.