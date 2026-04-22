How Yuvraj Singh created a mean machine out of a smiling Abhishek

It was the social media post that Abhishek Sharma — the man they're calling a bowlers’ nightmare in powerplays — must have been waiting for the most after his cracking 135 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. ‘’Let the bat do the work. Getting better each day (clap) well played sir Abhishek. Keep up with the process,’’ posted his mentor Yuvraj Singh.

This is perhaps as much of an encomium that Yuvraj — one of India’s finest white-ball matchwinners — would allow for one of his favourite wards. The story of how the two-time World Cup winner opened the doors to his Chandigarh home for two of his wards — Shubman Gill and Abhishek — during the Covid lockdown has acquired a life of its own but the list of his wards is growing by the day, with Punjab Kings openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh also picking his brains now.

A T20 century by Abhishek — the ICC world no. 1 T20 batter — especially in the IPL doesn’t surprise his fans any longer, but the one on Tuesday had a special ring about it. The 25-year-old now has nine career T20 centuries, the same as Virat Kohli, after playing less than half the number of matches than the master batter.

The nightmare of three ducks on the trot in the last T20 World Cup looks like a distant memory now, but his job is far from done as the Abhishek-Travis Head duo must continue to wreak havoc in the powerplays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the remaining seven matches for a spot in the play-offs.