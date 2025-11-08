AUS vs INDIA: Player of the Series Abhishek has World T20 on the radar

When India won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean in June 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, Abhishek Sharma was waiting in the wings to make his international debut. Now in little over an year since he took his bow, the explosive opener from Punjab has emerged as India’s go-to batter as they brace to defend their title at home next February-March.

The journey had been a fascinating one for the baby-faced Abhishek, a close friend of Shubman Gill, but far from him in terms of his batting mantra.

There is a method behind the madness in the way he goes about his task as the world No.1 ranked T20I batter was expectedly awarded the Player of the Series in the just concluded India-Australia series, which India wrapped up 2-1 after the fifth and the final game in Brisbane was abandoned on Saturday.

The truncated series, where only three matches could be completed due to rains, saw the in-form Abhishek compile a modest total of 163 from five matches but more significantly, he completed the 1000-run milestone in T20Is in only his 29th innings. He now has 1012 runs from 28 innings and an average of 37.48 with a strike rate of 189.51, which includes two centuries and six fifties.