Aus vs India: Axar Patel serves as man for all seasons in fourth T20I

Axar Patel is turning out to be the new Ravindra Jadeja of Indian cricket. Despite losing the vice-captaincy of the T20I team to Shubman Gill ahead of the Asia Cup, the spinning allrounder proved his worth under challenging conditions at the Carrara Oval, Queensland to emerge as Player of the Match in the fourth match of the India-Australia T20I series on Thursday.

After his crucial unbeaten 21 (off 11 balls) helped India cross the 150-mark, Axar picked up 2/20 while Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy also exploited the conditions well to leave the hosts 48 runs short of a 168-run target. Up 2-1 after four matches with the first match being abandoned due to rain, the T20I world champions have a chance to wrap up the series in the final at Brisbane on Saturday.

The Men in Blue were not exactly their ruthless selves in the past three matches, with Gill not quite doing justice to his new role as T20 opening partner to Abhishek Sharma, who seemed to be carrying on with his explosive form in the Asia Cup in September. A tweaking of the batting order, where only the two openers will be the constant, did not quite pay off on Thursday with both Shivam Dube (promoted to number three) and Tilak Verma — down at number five — failing to deliver on an unusually sluggish wicket.