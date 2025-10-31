IND vs AUS: Is Gill’s poor white ball form a result of great expectations?

The confidence of Indian fans in Shubman Gill’s abilities as a three-format batter received yet another jolt when he failed to fire in the second T20I against Australia in Melbourne, a match the Men in Blue lost by four wickets. It has been a dismal tour so far for the newly appointed ODI captain and deputy in the shortest format to Suryakumar Yadav, raising whispers about whether the pressure of expectations is taking a toll.

After getting a start in the rain-spoiled first T20I in Canberra on Wednesday, Gill again failed to get on top of a Josh Hazlewood delivery on the latter’s hard length, miscuing it to Mitchell Marsh at mid-off for five.

Social media was quick to latch onto his lack of runs in the demanding tour so far, seeing as he could manage only 43 runs as captain in the three ODIs (10, 9 and 24) and just 85 in five matches across the two white-ball formats in Australia so far.

‘’Unpopular opinion but Jaiswal is 100% better than overrated Gill,’’ wrote a fan on his X handle. Harsh as it may sound, the current lack of runs will act as a reality check for the prince-in-waiting of Indian batting, who had a phenomenal series with 774 runs in June-July as the new captain in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.