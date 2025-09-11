Asia Cup: Sharma and Gill, the fire and the ice, back together at the top

When Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma walked out together to chase down a paltry target of 58 against hosts UAE on 10 September, Wednesday, the Asia Cup match had already turned into a no-contest. However, the takeaway for the Indian fans was the rekindling of a bromance between the two Punjab da puttar — who have grown up and played their cricket together since they were 14 years old.

A sizzling 48-run stand between them, and the job was done for the evening — but it possibly marked the beginning of an opening partnership that will see India begin their title defence in the T20 World Cup early in 2026 too.

They have opened together in Zimbabwe last year too, of course, where Gill was leading a second-string T20 team, but this is a new version of him in the pecking order of power in Indian cricket after their England tour.

“With the bat, they are like ice and fire. They understand each other’s game so well and I am not surprised at the level they have reached,’’ said Arun Bedi, a former Punjab cricketer who had been their coach since the age-group days.

No prizes for guessing that Gill is the ‘ice’, with his calmness in the middle and gift of timing, while Sharma is the diametrically opposite ‘fire’, kicking up a storm in the powerplays of this format since 2024 — both for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Indian team.