Asia Cup: Can Afghanistan finally live up to their billing with a trophy?

There were no surprises in Afghanistan’s big win over minnows Hong Kong in their opening match of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It keeps them on course for a tilt at the Super Four stage in a tougher group — where they still have to play Sri Lanka and Bangladesh — if they want to win their first major trophy.

It’s been a number of years since Afghanistan became an ICC full member that tags like ‘bravehearts’ or ‘fairytale journey’ have dominated headlines. The likes of current captain Rashid Khan, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai or veteran Mohammed Nabi have left enough of a footprint in white-ball cricket, knocking off heavyweight teams or repeatedly coming close to doing so but failing in the final lap when it comes to winning a trophy.

The reality check from Jonathon Trott, former England Test batter who has been their coach for a number of years, is hence on the money. “We’ve won nothing. Let’s just make that clear. We’re an up-and-coming side and we’ve got a lot of work to do,” he stressed after the Hong Kong win.

There is now bit of a respite for the Afghans, just coming out of a tri-series against Pakistan and the UAE in Sharjah as a build-up to the Asia Cup, before they take on Bangladesh (16 September) and Sri Lanka (18 September) in crucial group fixtures.