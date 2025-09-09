Asia Cup: India, Pakistan captains see no wrong with aggression on turf
Suryakumar Yadav brushes off favourites tag as Men in Blue open against UAE on Wednesday
India-Pakistan matches in the UAE have a history of their own — while the upcoming ones in the Asia Cup are tinged with a ring of controversy as this will be the first meeting since the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. However, the captains of both teams sought to see the much anticipated matches as a cricketing match-up and nothing beyond.
The pre-tournament captains’ press conference at Dubai International Stadium, normally tepid affairs, had everyone on the edge in response to a question to both Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha about managing tempers on the field. Both handled it well without being unduly apologetic about any possible flare-ups, setting the tone for their marquee league game on 14 September.
SKY was clear in his stance: ‘’Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player-everyone is different and knows how to bring their best.’’
Salman, Pakistan’s newly appointed captain, echoed a similar sentiment: ‘’If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they’re more than welcome. Fast bowlers, in particular, thrive on aggression — you can’t stop them, that’s what fuels them. As long as it stays within the spirit of the game, there are no restrictions from my side.’’
It’s the match which the continental showpiece, which has had a jinxed run in its 16 editions over a period of four decades, thrives on. While they play the league game next week, both India and Pakistan are almost certain to make the Super Four stage barring a string of upsets — where they will meet up for another clash. There is again a realistic chance of them meeting in the final in Dubai on 28 October.
The build-up to the Asia Cup has seen strong objections from India's Opposition politicians and fans on social media alike over the BCCI going ahead with the decision of playing cricket with Pakistan — with the Union sports ministry clearing the decks for such matches. The Indian government, as a matter of policy, now allows the team to play Pakistan in multi-nation sporting contests on neutral venues but not bilateral contests.
As reigning T20 World Cup champions, India couldn’t have asked for a better opener than hosts UAE on Wednesday while Pakistan start against Oman on Friday. Given the air of invincibility that the Men in Blue have built around them in this format, they are being considered favourites — but SKY chose to play down any such tags. ‘’Kisne bola? Maine toh nahi suna (who said this? I heard nothing of the sort),’’ the former world no. 1 T20 batter said.
India haven’t played T20Is as a unit since the IPL, though they brushed aside England 4-1 in their last series at home earlier this year. Asked about it, Surya admitted: ‘’Yes, we are playing after a long time But we landed here three to four days back. We have had some good practice sessions. So we are really looking forward to this tournament.
"In T20s, I don’t really think anyone is a favourite because on a particular day, you have to play good cricket. Because it's T20 and a very fast game. In one or two overs, the game can change and I said the other day that the tri-series was always a preparation for the Asia Cup,’’ he said. Pakistan, who had been camping in the UAE, prevailed in the tri-series in Sharjah, where Afghanistan and UAE were the two other teams.