Asia Cup: India, Pakistan captains see no wrong with aggression on turf

India-Pakistan matches in the UAE have a history of their own — while the upcoming ones in the Asia Cup are tinged with a ring of controversy as this will be the first meeting since the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. However, the captains of both teams sought to see the much anticipated matches as a cricketing match-up and nothing beyond.

The pre-tournament captains’ press conference at Dubai International Stadium, normally tepid affairs, had everyone on the edge in response to a question to both Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha about managing tempers on the field. Both handled it well without being unduly apologetic about any possible flare-ups, setting the tone for their marquee league game on 14 September.

SKY was clear in his stance: ‘’Aggression is always there when we take the field. Without it, I don’t think you can play this sport. I’m very excited to take the field tomorrow. You don't need to say anything to any player-everyone is different and knows how to bring their best.’’