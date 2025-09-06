Asia Cup: Time is ticking for Surya as the T20I captain

'The honour is mine, the journey is ours, here we go,' wrote captain Suryakumar Yadav on his X handle as the Men in Blue got down to business at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on Saturday.

The Asia Cup, being played in T20 format this time, is the first multi-nation tournament where the maverick batter will be leading his country albeit with a question mark ticking over if his turn will come next.

Thrust with fulltime captaincy of the shortest format after Rohit Sharma walked away from it after India’s T20 World Cup win last year, India had been virtually unstoppable in the bilateral contests under the somewhat laidback, but astute captaincy of the man popularly known as SKY.

While a new-look team had been steamrolling one opposition after the other, including two strong rivals like South Africa (3-1 away) and England (4-1 at home), the Mr 360 degrees of Indian cricket had been struggling for runs.

The numbers had been slightly disconcerting – only 258 runs from 14 innings at an average of 18.42 with just two fifties – hardly befitting his stature as a former world No.1 batter in T20Is and third highest run-getter for India in this format.

Then came IPL, where Surya silenced his doubters by amassing a total of 717 runs in 16 matches for Mumbai Indians proving to be one of the key factors behind their resurgence before the Mumbai Paltan faltered unexpectedly in the play-offs.