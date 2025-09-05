Asia Cup: Can UAE become permanent venue for jinxed event?

The UAE is abuzz again — for the second time this year — for a marquee international cricket event, with the Asia Cup set to be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from 9-28 September. It looked almost a done deal even when the ICC Champions Trophy was being co-hosted by UAE and Pakistan earlier this year, once again underlining the growing importance of the associate member country as important hosts.

A look at the eclectic variety of contests that the Gulf country has hosted, especially in the new millennium, has made all and sundry acknowledge that cricket has a new home — free of the tension of geopolitics, three international stadia, and excellent logistical back-up.

The Asia Cup, in particular, shares a historic bond with the UAE since Sharjah played host to the first-ever edition way back in 1984 as a three-team affair between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka soon after the formation of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

What’s more, all the prominent member countries of the Asian body have a huge diaspora there — which perhaps makes a case for them considering the UAE as a permanent home for the Asia Cup. Under the current system, it’s meant to be held on rotation between at least four members: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, but the bar on India and Pakistan not travelling to each other's countries has seen far too many flipflops over venues in recent times.