Ind vs Pak: Govt nod for multi-nation events clears decks for Asia Cup clashes

There are nearly three weeks to go for the Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan on 9 September, but sparks have started to fly as usual. As pressure continues to build on the BCCI for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. to give a walkover in the game in the wake of the bad blood between the two countries after Operation Sindoor, an unconfirmed report quoting a source from Union sports and youth affairs ministry says India can play Pakistan in 'international' but not 'bilateral' events.

‘’We will have no bilaterals vs Pakistan even on neutral venue. This policy makes India more aggressive. We have to beat Pakistan in the border and in sport,’’ a sports ministry source was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In what could be seen as an effort to formulate a policy in sport when it comes to sporting ties between the two neighbours, the sources say that Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to participate in ‘’international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. However, India will continue to refrain from participating in competitions in Pakistan and will not participate in any bilateral competition.’’