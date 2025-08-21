Ind vs Pak: Govt nod for multi-nation events clears decks for Asia Cup clashes
Players are simply following instructions: Gavaskar; the game must go on: Akram
There are nearly three weeks to go for the Asia Cup showdown between India and Pakistan on 9 September, but sparks have started to fly as usual. As pressure continues to build on the BCCI for Suryakumar Yadav & Co. to give a walkover in the game in the wake of the bad blood between the two countries after Operation Sindoor, an unconfirmed report quoting a source from Union sports and youth affairs ministry says India can play Pakistan in 'international' but not 'bilateral' events.
‘’We will have no bilaterals vs Pakistan even on neutral venue. This policy makes India more aggressive. We have to beat Pakistan in the border and in sport,’’ a sports ministry source was quoted as saying by NDTV.
In what could be seen as an effort to formulate a policy in sport when it comes to sporting ties between the two neighbours, the sources say that Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to participate in ‘’international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. However, India will continue to refrain from participating in competitions in Pakistan and will not participate in any bilateral competition.’’
The guideline effectively clears the decks for the India-Pakistan matches to go ahead in the Asia Cup — what with a possible three matches on the cards. After a league game in Dubai on 9 September, they could again meet in a Super Four clash on 19 September and then the final on 28 September. It remains to be seen whether the ‘no bilaterals’ stance can soothe the nerves of the fans as that’s been the practice anyway, but Sunil Gavaskar has already leapt to the defence of the players.
“If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that,” Sunil Gavaskar said. “The players are helpless in this. They’ve been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don’t, then the BCCI will act accordingly.”
The ministry source also declared that the visa policy will be ‘simplified’ for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel and office-bearers of international sports governing bodies for a ‘maximum’ period of five years, a move which comes as a follow-up to India’s expression of intent to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games as well as Olympics 2036.
Meanwhile, Wasim Akram — Pakistan’s Sultan of Swing — felt that the ‘game must go on’ even if India refuses to play Pakistan. ‘’Asia Cup schedule is out, there is backlash but we in Pakistan are calm. We will be fine whether we play or don’t play. The game must go on,’’ Akram said on a podcast.
Akram also hoped to see an India-Pakistan Test match in the near future — wishful thinking at the moment. ‘’I hope to see a Test series between India and Pakistan in my lifetime,’’ he said.
Asked about the ongoing cross-border tensions between the two nations, Akram added: ‘’Politics apart, I am not a politician. They are patriotic about their country, we are patriotic about ours. Let’s not go below the belt. Talk about the triumphs of your country; the same goes for Pakistan and the same goes for India. It is easier said than done.’’
