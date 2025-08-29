Asia Cup: Men in Blue set to play without shirt sponsors in Dubai

The exit of Dream 11, the online money gaming company, as the sponsors of Indian cricket teams is likely to leave them without a jersey sponsor in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, passed in both houses of the Parliament last week and sanctioned by President Draupadi Murmu, resulted in the fantasy sports company pulling out midway of sponsorship.

The eight-team Asia Cup, to be played in T20 format in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this year, kicks off on 9 September with India playing their first group league game against hosts UAE the next day.

‘’We don’t even have two weeks left. We are trying but floating a new tender, completing legal processes and handling technicalities will take time. As for a short-term sponsor only for the Asia Cup, we are not going that way. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November,’’ a BCCI source was quoted as saying.

The title sponsorship of Indian teams dominated the agenda of an emergency meeting of the Apex Council of BCCI on Thursday, chaired by interim president Rajeev Shukla. Incidentally, Shukla – a vice president – has stepped in as interim president as current incumbent Roger Binny had stepped down on turning 70 in July.