Online Gaming Act: BCCI on the back foot, mulling other sponsorship options

The faces of the likes of Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or several past masters appearing in promotions for fantasy sports sites have often raised questions in the recent past. However, it may be time for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — involved in two deals worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore by way of sponsorship, with two of the biggest players in this market — to rethink its stance on this, in light of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill proposed earlier this week and passed by both Houses of Parliament yesterday, 21 August.

This legislation seeks to ban the business of online gaming for money. Meanwhile, official figures say that the BCCI has a five-year (2024–28, Rs 625 crore agreement with My 11 Circle for fantasy gaming rights for the IPL and a Rs 358 crore deal with Dream XI for sponsorship of the Indian cricket teams for the 2023–25 cycle.

Putting on a brave face, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the BCCI was ready to look at a Plan B or C should the new Act require it. “There have been instances in the past when the board had to discontinue sponsorships from tobacco companies as per the rules of the country. The government must have taken the decision with due diligence and we will comply with whatever they say,” Saikia said.