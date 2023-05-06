Why is Rashid Khan still so difficult for batters to tackle?

The deadly Rashid Khan–Noor Ahmed combination, which made it almost a walk in the park for the Gujarat Titans against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday evening, sends out a warning signal to their rivals for the rest of the tournament.

It’s not every day that a side is blessed with two such quality wrist spinners, but what’s amazing is the way the Rashid magic continues to befuddle the batters after all these years.

The Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur once again saw the leg spinner at his best. The 25-year-old, who was named the ICC T20 Player of the Decade recently, showed what makes him such a difficult bowler to read as he took the scalps of senior pro Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer to finish with 3 for 14 (his best figures this year) and climb to the top position with 18 wickets in the race for the Purple Cap.

In a cricketing ecosystem, where it’s so difficult for a bowler to retain his mystery—thanks to the video analysts and specialist coaches in rival dugouts—the street-smart Khan has managed to retain his efficacy despite making his IPL debut as an 18-year-old for the Sunrisers Hyderabad more than six years back. His haul of 130 wickets from 102 matches, at an economy rate of 6.54, speaks for itself.