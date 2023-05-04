A Dhoni googly again, but it still looks like his last IPL

After a yellow fever at the Eden Gardens on April 23 for what seemed like a send-off party for M.S. Dhoni, it was the Ekana Stadium’s turn in Lucknow on Wednesday. The difference was if the talismanic Chennai Super Kings captain had played along the popular sentiments in Kolkata, he struck a different tune in response to the obvious question from cricketer-turned-TV pundit Danny Morrison.

Replying to the New Zealand veteran’s question if he was enjoying his swansong and ‘last IPL,’ Dhoni clearly embarrassed him with a reply which has set the tongues wagging again. ‘’You’ve decided that it’s my last season, not me,’’ said the two-time World Cup winning captain before walking off with a smile, leaving a cheering crown agog with anticipation.

Is there, realistically speaking, a window of opportunity then that ‘MSD’ – the Pied Piper of Indian cricket – may extend his IPL career as a player beyond 2023? At 41 years, he seems to be as agile as ever behind the stumps and has been hitting the ball well again and more importantly, the CSK management’s obsession with the Thala means that anything is possible.