Yellow fever grips Eden in Dhoni's 'swansong' match at iconic venue

Dhoni-effect booster on CSK





Architect of CSK's win, Ajinkya Rahane, said the tremendous show of support was possible only because of "Mahi Bhai".



"You always get to see such support when your team has Mahendra Singh Dhoni," Rahane, who struck a 29-ball 71 not out, said at the post-match press conference.



"It feels really great that CSK fans are coming everywhere, not just to the ground, but to airport, outside team hotel. It's only possible because of Mahi Bhai. We all are really lucky that we are getting to play and learn a lot of things under him.



"It feels great when CSK supporters follow you everywhere. As a player, you get a big confidence boost."



KKR pacer David Wiese, who made his debut for the franchise, named it the Dhoni-effect.



"It's the Dhoni-effect. That's what he has on the Indian supporters."



Asked if it was difficult to cope with the 'alien atmosphere' at home, Wiese said: "It's tough when you see more opposition supporters in a home game.



"It just gets harder and harder, the momentum switches. It's easy to get carried away, that's the nature of the game."