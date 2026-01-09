Adithya Ashok: Vellore-born Kiwi leggie keen to make his mark against India

The name of Adithya Ashok, the latest in the lineage of Indian origin spinners for New Zealand, has already evoked some curiosity ever since the Kiwis landed at Vadodara to kickstart their white ball series on Sunday. It will be quite a baptism by fire for the 23-year-old leg spinner as he will be up against a heavyweight Indian batting line-up, spearheaded by the in-form Ro-Ko combine, in the first of the three ODIs.

Adithya, born in Vellore – the well known medical and education hub around 140 kms away from Chennai – follows in the footsteps of his senior partner Ish Sodhi, young allrounder Rachin Ravindra who is already a popular figure here, Ajaz Patel, Tarun Nethula and goes back to Deepak Patel in the Nineties. With barely two ODIs behind him, the onus will be on Adithya on how to approach his 10 overs to strike against the seasoned Indian batters.

Speaking during a virtual interaction with select Indian media, Adithya felt ‘’it’s an opportunity to test’’ himself against greats of the game like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. ‘’They have a blockbuster squad. It may be a cliché but cricket is like a religion here and I am fortunate to have a prior experience of attending a spinners’ camp here,’’ said the cricketer whose parents migrated to New Zealand with he was four.