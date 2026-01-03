ODIs vs NZ: Is it the end of the road then for Mohammed Shami?

The Big Two were back again for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, but it was the cold shoulder meted to senior paceman Mohammed Shami again which dominated the headlines on Saturday evening. It’s now becoming clear that the selectors are trying to look beyond the 35-year-old, who had been India’s highest wicket taker with nine scalps the last time he put on the Indian shirt in ICC Champions Trophy last February-March.

Speculation was rife that Shami, who dispelled any doubts about his form and match-fitness with 47 wickets in 16 domestic matches this season, would get the nod for this series with an eye on managing the workload for the fast bowlers’ pack. The breakdown of his victims were as follows: 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy games, 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and 11 wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far. In Bengal’s latest match against Assam, Shami returned figures of three for 55, helping bowl out the opposition for 217.

The pace quartet against the Kiwis will comprise of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna while Jasprit Bumrah is being rested. Speaking to local media, Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said: “The selection committee has done injustice with Mohammed Shami. No international player has played domestic cricket with as much dedication as Shami in the recent past. Even after toiling hard in domestic cricket, what the selection committee has done with Shami is shameful.”