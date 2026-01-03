ODIs vs NZ: Is it the end of the road then for Mohammed Shami?
Senior paceman snubbed again as Kohli, Rohit are back for three-match series at home
The Big Two were back again for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home, but it was the cold shoulder meted to senior paceman Mohammed Shami again which dominated the headlines on Saturday evening. It’s now becoming clear that the selectors are trying to look beyond the 35-year-old, who had been India’s highest wicket taker with nine scalps the last time he put on the Indian shirt in ICC Champions Trophy last February-March.
Speculation was rife that Shami, who dispelled any doubts about his form and match-fitness with 47 wickets in 16 domestic matches this season, would get the nod for this series with an eye on managing the workload for the fast bowlers’ pack. The breakdown of his victims were as follows: 20 wickets in four Ranji Trophy games, 16 wickets in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches and 11 wickets in five Vijay Hazare Trophy games so far. In Bengal’s latest match against Assam, Shami returned figures of three for 55, helping bowl out the opposition for 217.
The pace quartet against the Kiwis will comprise of Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna while Jasprit Bumrah is being rested. Speaking to local media, Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said: “The selection committee has done injustice with Mohammed Shami. No international player has played domestic cricket with as much dedication as Shami in the recent past. Even after toiling hard in domestic cricket, what the selection committee has done with Shami is shameful.”
The rest of the selection was on predictable lines with both ODI captain and deputy, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer respectively, making comebacks from injury. Gill had missed the South Africa ODI series because of a neck spasm suffered during the Kolkata Test while Iyer is making his return from a serious spleen injury (subject to fitness clearance) he picked up during the tour of Australia. While Gill returned to action during the T20Is against South Africa, Iyer has not played any competitive cricket since October 2025.
Apart from Gill and Iyer, other specialist batters in the squad are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. KL Rahul - stand-in captain during the South Africa ODIs - and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batters. Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the allrounders while Kuldeep Yadav is the wristspinner.
Both Gill and Iyer are expected to play a Vijay Hazare Trophy match each on 6 January (Tuesday) before India’s squad gets together. Gill missed Punjab’s game on Saturday with food poisoning but should turn out against Goa on Tuesday, which will also feature Iyer in a game for Mumbai.
The ODI series against New Zealand starts on 11 January in Vadodara, followed by the second ODI on 14 January in Rajkot. The series ends with the third ODI on 18 January in Indore.
ODI squad for NZ Series
Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer (vice-capt)*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal (*subject to fitness clearance).
