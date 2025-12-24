Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli, Rohit show the fire still rages within

The spotlight was trained on the Big Two’s return to domestic cricket and neither of them disappointed — touching new landmarks on the opening day of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy competition. While both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma showed the hunger with fluent centuries in a winning cause for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, the precocious Vaibhav Suryavanshi, his colleague Sakibul Gani and Ishan Kishan also lit up the competition with sparkling centuries.

It was a pity that neither Kohli nor Sharma’s matches could be streamed live for their legion of fans, the former’s classy 131 off 101 balls against Andhra being played behind closed doors at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The match had to be shifted from Chinnaswamy Stadium at the eleventh hour after the Karnataka home ministry’s refusal in view of security concerns after the deadly stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations in June.

The owner of 83 international centuries with nothing really left to prove, Kohli went past Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to 16,000 runs in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in his 330th innings. The Little Master had reached the milestone in 391 innings, finishing with 21,999 runs from 538 innings in 551 List A games of which 18,426 came from 452 ODI innings. Kohli now has 14,557 runs from 296 ODI innings.