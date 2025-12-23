Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli-Pant’s game to be played behind closed doors

The presence of marquee India players in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is posing a security challenge for local authorities at different venues — with reports emerging that the high-profile tournament opener between Delhi and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday has been shifted out of Bengaluru's iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The likely presence of Virat Kohli at the venue — which saw a deadly stampede during the IPL victory celebrations in early June — reportedly prompted the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to shift the match to the remote BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) following a late directive from the Karnataka home ministry on the morning of Tuesday, 23 December. This means the matches will be played behind ‘closed doors’, preventing fans from gathering at the venue in huge numbers.

Anticipating a massive turnout for a glimpse of Kohli and Rishabh Pant — who are expected to feature for Delhi in some of the matches — the KSCA moved the games to their signature stadium last week to manage the logistics and security of such high-profile athletes. However, media reports say the state government intervened, citing unresolved safety concerns at the stadium, which saw the city being deprived of the ICC Women’s World Cup matches earlier.

The KSCA had initially considered opening two stands to the public, which could have accommodated 2,000-3,000 spectators. However, the government shot down the proposal, citing security concerns and compliance issues.