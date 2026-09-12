Afghan T20Is: Bumrah boost for India as they look to repair dented pride

It was only a day earlier that Bumrah received the necessary clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, with the series against new captain Ibrahim Zadran’s men being viewed as a dress rehearsal for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in the third week of this month. The three India-Afghanistan matches are scheduled for September 13, 15 and 17, although there is some confusion over whether Sunday’s opener could be postponed by a day because of police deployment requirements for the BRICS conference in the capital.

The historical twist of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) ‘hosting’ India for the three games need not be over-emphasised, with its chairman Mirwais Ashraf calling it another opportunity to strengthen its relationship with the BCCI.

Speaking to the ICC media, Ashraf said: “This series holds great significance for Afghanistan cricket and represents another important step in the development of our longstanding relationship with the BCCI. Hosting India for a bilateral series in India is a significant milestone for us, and we highly value the cooperation and support of the BCCI in making this event possible.”

The two sides have regularly faced each other across the white-ball formats, including Afghanistan’s most recent tour of India for a three-match ODI series in June 2026, which India won 3-0. However, the shortest format remains Afghanistan’s core strength, with the team boasting power hitters, a handy pace attack featuring the returning senior paceman Naveen-ul Haq, and world-class spin options led by the wily Rashid Khan.

It could well be a tricky test for Shreyas, with three of his teammates joining the squad barely a day after the Duleep Trophy final ended in Chennai. Ishan Kishan, the Player of the Match and the key force behind East Zone’s title triumph after a long gap with a marathon 270, young gun Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma, who led East Zone, are the ones who hit the ground running straightaway.

Schedule

13th September - 1st T20I (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

15 Sept - 2nd T20I (AJS)

17 Sept - 3rd T20I (AJS)