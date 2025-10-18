Afghanistan cancel T20 series with Pak following death of three cricketers
Victims Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon from Urgun, Paktika, were attacked returning from a friendly match in Sharana
In a shocking and tragic turn of events that has sent ripples across the cricketing world, Afghanistan has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, following the heartbreaking deaths of three Afghan cricketers in what the country’s cricket board termed a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”
The series, originally slated to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November, will now proceed without Afghanistan’s participation, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mourns the loss of its young sporting heroes.
The victims — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — hailed from the Urgun District in Paktika Province and were reportedly attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. Five others from their group were also killed, and seven more were injured in the horrifying incident.
“The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers… targeted in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” the ACB said in a strongly worded statement, lamenting the loss not only to the sports community but to the nation as a whole.
The board further described the decision to withdraw from the series as a gesture of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families.
“In response to this tragic incident, and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan,” the statement read. “May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery.”
Reports indicate that Pakistan had conducted airstrikes in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, halting the fragile ceasefire between the two nations and exacerbating tensions along the border.
Afghanistan’s star spinner, Rashid Khan, weighed in on the tragedy with heartfelt words of condemnation.
“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” Rashid said in a statement posted on X.
“In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else.”
The announcement reverberates far beyond the cricketing world, serving as a grim reminder of the human cost of ongoing regional tensions. The tragedy has not only robbed Afghanistan of promising athletes but has also deepened the wounds of a nation striving to find normalcy amidst political and social upheaval.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines