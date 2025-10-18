Afghanistan cancel T20 series with Pak following death of three cricketers

In a shocking and tragic turn of events that has sent ripples across the cricketing world, Afghanistan has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, following the heartbreaking deaths of three Afghan cricketers in what the country’s cricket board termed a “cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.”

The series, originally slated to be held in Rawalpindi and Lahore from 17 to 29 November, will now proceed without Afghanistan’s participation, as the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) mourns the loss of its young sporting heroes.

The victims — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — hailed from the Urgun District in Paktika Province and were reportedly attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. Five others from their group were also killed, and seven more were injured in the horrifying incident.