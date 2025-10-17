China calls on Pakistan, Afghanistan to reach lasting truce
China backs Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire, urges dialogue for regional peace, says Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson
In a significant diplomatic gesture, China on Thursday, 16 October, welcomed the 48-hour ceasefire agreed upon by Pakistan and Afghanistan following days of intense cross-border clashes, urging both nations to pursue a comprehensive and lasting truce to resolve their differences peacefully.
Speaking at a media briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “We noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan decided to implement a temporary ceasefire and will seek a solution through constructive dialogue, which serves the common interests of the two sides and helps keep the region peaceful and stable. China welcomes and supports the effort.”
Lin emphasised that Beijing supports both countries in remaining calm, exercising restraint, and working toward a full and enduring ceasefire. He further highlighted the importance of handling differences through dialogue and consultation and called on Islamabad and Kabul to return to the path of political settlement, thereby safeguarding peace and stability not only within their borders but across the broader region.
China, which maintains close ties with both Pakistan and Afghanistan, has long engaged through a tripartite mechanism, holding periodic meetings aimed at resolving tensions, particularly over Islamabad’s repeated accusations that Kabul harbors Pakistani militant groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).
The Afghan Taliban, however, firmly reject these allegations, asserting that it is the Pakistani military’s aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Afghan territory, that have escalated the conflict.
Through its carefully measured diplomacy, China seeks to play a constructive role in fostering dialogue between its two neighbors, promoting regional stability, and encouraging both sides to translate the temporary ceasefire into a lasting peace that could reshape the trajectory of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.
With PTI inputs
