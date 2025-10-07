Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran root for stable Afghanistan, flag terror threat
In joint statement, four nations reiterate unified commitment to promoting peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan
Russia, Pakistan, China and Iran on Tuesday reiterated their unified commitment to promoting a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan, while expressing serious concern over the continued presence of terrorist groups operating within the country.
The Quadrilateral Meeting of Special Representatives for Afghanistan was convened in Moscow to discuss ongoing regional security challenges. According to Pakistan’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, the talks focused on counter-terrorism, sovereignty, and external interference in Afghan affairs.
Sadiq, who is currently in Russia, shared updates from the meeting on X, stating that the participants engaged in detailed discussions aimed at promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan.
“The participating states unanimously reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a stable, sovereign, and peaceful Afghanistan, underscoring the necessity of a country free from the scourge of terrorism and external intervention,” he wrote.
He noted that the presence of multiple designated terrorist organisations inside Afghanistan remains a common concern for all four nations. “A particular point of concern was the continued presence of designated terrorist organisations, such as TTP, BLA, ETIM, Jaish-ul-adl, ISIL, and Al-Qaeda. In light of this shared threat, the nations emphasised the critical importance of enhanced coordination and collaborative action to combat terrorism in all its manifestations,” he added.
The quadrilateral talks took place ahead of the 7th Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, also scheduled for Tuesday. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the broader meeting includes countries such as India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan’s immediate neighbours.
On the sidelines of the quadrilateral, Sadiq held bilateral meetings with representatives from Russia, China and Iran to further strengthen regional dialogue.
Sharing details of his meeting with China’s special envoy, ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Sadiq said: “We discussed regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation, and humanitarian concerns in Afghanistan, highlighting the importance of a coordinated approach to promote lasting peace and stability in the region.”
He added that the discussion “underscored the strong partnership between Pakistan and China in addressing shared challenges and advancing regional development.”
He also met with his Russian counterpart, Zamir Kabulov. “The discussions were focused on measures to promote regional cooperation on Afghanistan,” Sadiq said.
In another engagement, Sadiq met with Iran’s envoy Muhammad Reza Bahrami. “We held in-depth discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan and exchanged views on shared concerns, particularly the persistent threat of terrorism. Both sides emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to address common challenges,” he wrote.
Sadiq added that Pakistan and Iran explored ways to deepen bilateral ties and enhance regional engagement in support of Afghan stability and security.
