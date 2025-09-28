Jaishankar attacks Pakistan at UNGA, calls it ‘epicentre of global terrorism’

India has asserted its right to defend its citizens against terrorism and emphasised the need for global cooperation to counter it, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday, 27 September, in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Delivering a forceful message on terrorism, Jaishankar described Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism,” highlighting decades of cross-border terror originating from its territory. While he did not explicitly name Pakistan at every instance, his references to recent attacks and terror infrastructure made the country’s role unmistakably clear.

"Namaskar from the people of Bharat," Jaishankar began, setting the tone for his address. He added, “India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country, and the UN’s designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals.”

The external affairs minister cited the April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, as a recent example of cross-border barbarism. He said, “India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice.”