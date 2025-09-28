Jaishankar attacks Pakistan at UNGA, calls it ‘epicentre of global terrorism’
Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them, says external affairs minister
India has asserted its right to defend its citizens against terrorism and emphasised the need for global cooperation to counter it, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday, 27 September, in his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Delivering a forceful message on terrorism, Jaishankar described Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism,” highlighting decades of cross-border terror originating from its territory. While he did not explicitly name Pakistan at every instance, his references to recent attacks and terror infrastructure made the country’s role unmistakably clear.
"Namaskar from the people of Bharat," Jaishankar began, setting the tone for his address. He added, “India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country, and the UN’s designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals.”
The external affairs minister cited the April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, as a recent example of cross-border barbarism. He said, “India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice.”
In retaliation, India had launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Jaishankar reiterated that India had responded firmly while exercising restraint.
Earlier, India had issued a Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UNGA, noting that until 9 May, Pakistan had threatened further attacks on India. Indian forces, he noted, had inflicted damage on multiple Pakistani airbases, which led to a cessation of hostilities requested directly by Pakistan’s military.
Jaishankar warned that nations condoning or sponsoring terrorism would face consequences: “Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them.”
He stressed that terrorism is a shared threat requiring deeper international cooperation, urging countries to:
Condemn the industrial-scale operation of terror hubs
Denounce the public glorification of terrorists
Choke the financing of terrorism
Sanction prominent terrorists
Apply relentless pressure on the entire terrorism ecosystem
Addressing world leaders, Jaishankar outlined India’s strategic philosophy with three guiding concepts: Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Atmaraksha (self-protection), and Atmavishwas (self-confidence).
He concluded, “We remain determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond, and assisting our community abroad.”
The speech was widely regarded as a strong reiteration of India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism and a call for united global action against terror networks.
With PTI inputs