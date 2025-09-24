Coalition demands urgent action after Trump's dismissal of climate change at UNGA

Hours after US President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as “the greatest con job”, a coalition of countries pressing for stronger action warned that ignoring science risks plunging the planet into an “irreversible catastrophe”.

The High Ambition Coalition (HAC), a group of climate-progressive nations formed during the negotiations of the Paris Agreement, issued its statement on Wednesday ahead of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ Climate Summit in New York. The coalition declared that global emissions must peak immediately and fall sharply to net zero by 2050 “if we are to have a fighting chance to avoid the worst”.

“As we approach the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the creation of the High Ambition Coalition, the urgency of international climate action has never been greater,” the ministers wrote. “Climate change is being felt worldwide. People, particularly those already vulnerable, are experiencing devastating loss and damage.”

The HAC also pointed to the scientific consensus that humanity is nearing the upper limits of its ability to adapt. “As we approach the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, we face tipping points that threaten to throw our planet into an even greater and irreversible catastrophe,” the statement warned. It was signed by ministers from 14 countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Commission.