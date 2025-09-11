Climate finance “make-or-break issue” says environment minister Bhupender Yadav

"Public money cannot and would not be sufficient to address the scale of the problem at hand. Fiscal space is tight. The role of public budgets and concessional finance is to de-risk, crowd in and set rules that unlock private capital," he said.

Yadav added that climate finance should be seen as development finance.

"Clean power, efficient cities, climate-smart agriculture and resilient infrastructure are not add-ons; they are the foundation of energy security, food security and industrial competitiveness," he said.

Citing recent initiatives, he said sovereign green bonds have attracted investor confidence, and that regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are working to ensure accountability and credibility in green financial instruments. Blended finance mechanisms, he noted, are being used to support areas including renewable energy, electric mobility, waste-to-wealth projects and nature-based solutions.

Yadav expressed strong support for the application of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, describing it as a mechanism that facilitates international cooperation and can enable financial support for developing countries.