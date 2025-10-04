As Russia arms Pakistan, Congress questions Modi’s foreign policy
Congress demands explanation after Russia supplies jet engines for Pakistan’s JF-17 fighters, calling it a failure of Modi’s personalised diplomacy and a threat to national security
The Congress party on Saturday demanded an explanation from the government over why Russia--once considered India’s most dependable strategic ally--is supplying military support to Pakistan by providing engines for Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The party criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised diplomacy, calling it a failure.
Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Modi’s diplomacy of prioritising image-building and global spectacle over India’s national interests.
In a post on X, he stated that the government "must explain why Russia has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets".
He added, "The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us."
Ramesh pointed out that, according to several news reports, this deal is advancing despite direct interventions by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June.
"The government owes the nation an explanation as to why a long-time and trusted partner like Russia is now providing military support to Pakistan, even as India continues to purchase S-400 missile systems and negotiates for Su-57 stealth fighters from Moscow," he said, citing a news report.
"This development underscores yet another failure of Prime Minister Modi’s personalised brand of diplomacy, which prioritises image-building and global spectacle over national interests," the Congress leader added.
He further criticised the government, saying, "Years of high-profile summits, choreographed photo opportunities with hugs, and grandstanding on the world stage have failed to yield substantive outcomes."
Ramesh also accused the government of being unable to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.
"Instead, Pakistan’s leadership – including its Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose communally poisonous statements provided the immediate backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attack – is being courted very warmly by President Donald Trump and supplied weapons by President Vladimir Putin, all while enjoying unqualified backing from China during Operation Sindoor," the Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha wrote in his post.
(With PTI inputs)
