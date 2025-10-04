As Russia arms Pakistan, Congress questions Modi’s foreign policy

The Congress party on Saturday demanded an explanation from the government over why Russia--once considered India’s most dependable strategic ally--is supplying military support to Pakistan by providing engines for Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets. The party criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised diplomacy, calling it a failure.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Modi’s diplomacy of prioritising image-building and global spectacle over India’s national interests.

In a post on X, he stated that the government "must explain why Russia has chosen to ignore New Delhi’s appeals and proceed with supplying advanced RD-93MA engines to Pakistan’s fleet of Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets".

He added, "The latest Block III variant of this aircraft will feature the upgraded engine and the same PL-15 missiles believed to have been used against our country during Operation Sindoor. The IAF chief has also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against us."

Ramesh pointed out that, according to several news reports, this deal is advancing despite direct interventions by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in June.