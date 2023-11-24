Pakistan eyes BRICS membership, seeks Russia’s help

Pakistan has applied for BRICS membership and sought Russia’s support for the same, said the country’s envoy to Moscow, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, according to a media report.

There has been no comment from the Foreign Office without whose approval Jamali would not have made this revelation, The News reported.

According to media reports, Jamali was talking to the Russian news agency TASS during which he revealed that Pakistan has filed an application to join the BRICS and is counting on Russia’s assistance, The News reported.

Jamali said Pakistan has already applied for membership of BRICS, which is set to expand next year with the admission of six new members.